Massive fire reignites at Glynn County Pinova Plant
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Brunswick City Fire Department and Glynn County Fire are fighting to contain a massive fire at the Pinova Plant in Brunswick.
A shelter is in place within a 1/2 miles radius of the plant.
Brunswick City Fire Department and Glynn County Fire are on scene. Mutual aid resources have also been called in, according to officials.
Alert:
Due to wind conditions - a Shelter in Place has been advised for SSI areas north of airport on SSI along with 1/2 mile radius of plant
The Pinova Plant Fire has reignited.
Brunswick City Fire Department and Glynn County Fire are on scene.
