Massive fire reignites at Glynn County Pinova Plant

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Brunswick City Fire Department and Glynn County Fire are fighting to contain a massive fire at the Pinova Plant in Brunswick.

A shelter is in place within a 1/2 miles radius of the plant.

Brunswick City Fire Department and Glynn County Fire are on scene. Mutual aid resources have also been called in, according to officials.

❗️❗️❗️❗️❗️❗️❗️



Alert:



Due to wind conditions - a Shelter in Place has been advised for SSI areas north of airport on SSI along with 1/2 mile radius of plant



The Pinova Plant Fire has reignited.



Brunswick City Fire Department and Glynn County Fire are on scene. — Glynn County Georgia (@GlynnCountyGA) April 15, 2023

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.