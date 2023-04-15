Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Massive fire reignites at Glynn County Pinova Plant

Glynn County Pinova Plant
Glynn County Pinova Plant(Kyle Morgan)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Brunswick City Fire Department and Glynn County Fire are fighting to contain a massive fire at the Pinova Plant in Brunswick.

A shelter is in place within a 1/2 miles radius of the plant.

Brunswick City Fire Department and Glynn County Fire are on scene. Mutual aid resources have also been called in, according to officials.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The baby’s father captured the incident on video through the nursey window.
NICU nurse charged after ‘violently’ slamming 2-day-old face down in bassinet, DA says
Investigators said they determined that dealership owner Eddie Howard (left) and salesman...
Dealership owner, salesman rolled back mileage on cars before reselling them, police say
Suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound after police chase, according to sheriff’s office
SUV burned on March 30, 2023
Despite not being on recall list, 2nd Kia catches fire with driver behind wheel
Woman injured in shooting on E. 38th St. & Skidaway Rd.

Latest News

Chatham County Police investigating 2 armed robberies in Georgetown
Murdaugh, who has been named in multiple lawsuits related to alleged financial crimes, and his...
Motion hearing set for lawsuit involving Alex Murdaugh’s former law firm
VIDEO: Savannah firefighters rescue person after floor collapsed at Federal Courthouse
VIDEO: Savannah firefighters rescue person after floor collapsed at Federal Courthouse
VIDEO: Savannah firefighters rescue person after floor collapsed at Federal Courthouse
VIDEO: Savannah firefighters rescue person after floor collapsed at Federal Courthouse