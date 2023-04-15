Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Savannah Chatham Co. Public Schools hold district-wide Read Aloud

By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Chatham County Public School Systems hosted a district-wide Read Aloud Friday.

They partnered up with Grief-Sensitive School initiative ambassadors and New York Life agents from the foundation and read one of the three books from the Kai’s Journey series which is dedicated to both children and families who have experienced the death of a loved one.

They received 39 sets of three books and a $19,500 grant from the Foundation as a result.

“It’s so vital for our school system to receive funds and support like this so that our schools can actually help support our students when they go through those grief and loss events. So having the funds means while we’re not always ready for instances of grief and loss, we can be more prepared in order to help our students as well as our staff in knowing how to navigate those challenging waters and challenging times.”

The district previously received a $15,000 grant that was also used to help schools develop or enhance a bereavement support plan and to encourage ongoing staff development.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Tyshawn Smith
3 minors detained, 1 man arrested after felony traffic stop in Bluffton
Mary Finkey, 71, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
Police: 71-year-old woman accused of beating husband was ‘tired of taking care of him’
Federal Courthouse in Savannah
Property manager says he had a bad feeling about construction on federal courthouse in Savannah
WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER
First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms possible Thursday afternoon

Latest News

Savannah Chatham Co. Public Schools hold district-wide Read Aloud
Savannah Chatham Co. Public Schools hold district-wide Read Aloud
WTOC kicks off Books to Kids Book Drive
WTOC kicks off Books to Kids Book Drive
WTOC will be partnering up with Ken Nugent Law Firm for the WTOC Books to Kids Book Drive this...
WTOC kicks off Books to Kids Book Drive
Books to Kids Drive
Books to Kids Drive