Savannah Chatham Co. Public Schools hold district-wide Read Aloud

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Chatham County Public School Systems hosted a district-wide Read Aloud Friday.

They partnered up with Grief-Sensitive School initiative ambassadors and New York Life agents from the foundation and read one of the three books from the Kai’s Journey series which is dedicated to both children and families who have experienced the death of a loved one.

They received 39 sets of three books and a $19,500 grant from the Foundation as a result.

“It’s so vital for our school system to receive funds and support like this so that our schools can actually help support our students when they go through those grief and loss events. So having the funds means while we’re not always ready for instances of grief and loss, we can be more prepared in order to help our students as well as our staff in knowing how to navigate those challenging waters and challenging times.”

The district previously received a $15,000 grant that was also used to help schools develop or enhance a bereavement support plan and to encourage ongoing staff development.

