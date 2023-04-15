Sky Cams
VIDEO: Savannah firefighters rescue person after floor collapsed at Federal Courthouse

By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - New video shows the moment a firefighter rescued someone after a floor collapse at the federal courthouse in Savannah earlier this week.

The video was taken by Don Teuton.

According to Savannah Fire, firefighters got to the courthouse around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Three people were injured in the collapse but were taken the hospital and are expected to be ok.

This collapse came just two months after safety concerns from the courthouse construction project forced businesses on State Street to temporarily shut down.

Savannah Fire reopened York Street after the General Services Administrations did a structural review Wednesday.

They’re still investigating the collapse.

The General Services Administration released a statement to WTOC:

On Wednesday, April 12, the structural engineer of record and GSA’s structural engineer conducted a structural review with support from the Savannah Fire Department. Following this review, the City of Savannah and Savannah Fire Chief reopened York Street to traffic, with a 12-foot swath next to the building closed as a safety precaution.

The structural engineer of record will submit findings to GSA and the Agency will relay its determinations to the Savannah Fire Chief.

On Thursday, April 13, an independent third party structural engineer conducted a secondary building review as an additional safety measure.

GSA continues to work with the City of Savannah, the Savannah Fire Department and the engineering team to determine next steps. GSA will provide additional updates as the review is completed.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been on site and is investigating the incident.

