21-year-old dead after stabbing in Vidalia

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - A 21-year-old is dead after being stabbed multiple times Saturday in Vidalia.

Vidalia Police responded to the 300 block of East Jenkins Street around 9:56 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Kaysey Jordan suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The 21-year-old was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Police say, a joint death investigation is being conducted by the Georgia Bureau of investigation and Vidalia Police Department.

If you have any information on this incident, call the Vidalia Police Department Investigative Services Division at 912-537-4123 or special Agent Corey Haynes 912-537-4123.

Tip Line- 1-800-597-8477

