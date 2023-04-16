Sky Cams
Body found after vehicle fire in Jasper County

Source: WTOC
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A vehicle fire resulted in the discovery of a body after midnight Sunday in Jasper County.

According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Jasper County Emergency Services responded to Kress Road in the Point South area after reports of a vehicle burning in a ditch around 12:30 a.m.

Deputies say when they arrived on scene, the car was fully engulfed.

First responders discovered one deceased person inside the vehicle.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s Arson Investigation Team is investigating the incident to determine if foul play was involved.

