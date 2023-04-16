Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -We’ll look for cooler weather heading into next week. After our next cold front pushes through tonight. During this time, we could see a few scattered pop-up showers/ thunderstorms. We are under a marginal risk for severe weather through midnight.

If we see any, I expect there to only be 1 or 2 with only severe gusts as the primary threat. Behind the front, we will dry out heading into Monday morning with lows in the mid to lower-50s. Highs will be in the mid-70s as a dry stretch of weather begins to push in with a high-pressure system.

There’s a chance for us to see some breezy winds throughout the day, with isolated gusts up to 20 mph. Tuesday will be cool, with morning temperatures in the mid to upper-40s for much of the area.

Throughout the rest of the mid-week, warm weather will continue building into the area as highs reach back into the lower to mid-80s. During this time, we’ll look for no chance of showers through at least Thursday. It’ll be the perfect week to get outside.

During the 2nd-half of the week, we’ll track more cloud cover moving in each afternoon until more rain chances come in with our next cold front late Saturday. This should drop high temps back into the 70s going into next Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.