‘Holla If Ya Hear Me’ event aiming to reduce gun violence

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A youth panel aiming to reduce gun violence.

That was the goal at Saturday’s “Holla if Ya Hear Me” event.

It’s an annual discussion where young men voice their concerns about gun violence.

A panel of speakers talked about how violence on social media, in schools and among peers impacts them.

Prevention group Dominque’s World hosted the discussion.

Organizers say it’s important to hear from young people.

“If I want to prevent gun violence and bring awareness to it, I need to hear from our young people because gun violence is the number one killer of young people in America. If I could just save one young man from his life being taken, then our goal has been met today.”

Emotional support staff were on hand during the discussion.

Dominique’s World is named after 17-year-old Dominique Williams who was shot and killed on Hilton Head Island in 2015.

