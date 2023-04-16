Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

‘Holla If Ya Hear Me’ event aiming to reduce gun violence

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A youth panel aiming to reduce gun violence.

That was the goal at Saturday’s “Holla if Ya Hear Me” event.

It’s an annual discussion where young men voice their concerns about gun violence.

A panel of speakers talked about how violence on social media, in schools and among peers impacts them.

Prevention group Dominque’s World hosted the discussion.

Organizers say it’s important to hear from young people.

“If I want to prevent gun violence and bring awareness to it, I need to hear from our young people because gun violence is the number one killer of young people in America. If I could just save one young man from his life being taken, then our goal has been met today.”

Emotional support staff were on hand during the discussion.

Dominique’s World is named after 17-year-old Dominique Williams who was shot and killed on Hilton Head Island in 2015.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The baby’s father captured the incident on video through the nursey window.
NICU nurse charged after ‘violently’ slamming 2-day-old face down in bassinet, DA says
Investigators said they determined that dealership owner Eddie Howard (left) and salesman...
Dealership owner, salesman rolled back mileage on cars before reselling them, police say
Suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound after police chase, according to sheriff’s office
SUV burned on March 30, 2023
Despite not being on recall list, 2nd Kia catches fire with driver behind wheel
Woman injured in shooting on E. 38th St. & Skidaway Rd.

Latest News

Glynn County Pinova Plant
Brunswick declares state of emergency after Pinova Plant fire
Chatham County Police investigating 2 armed robberies in Georgetown
Murdaugh, who has been named in multiple lawsuits related to alleged financial crimes, and his...
Motion hearing set for lawsuit involving Alex Murdaugh’s former law firm
VIDEO: Savannah firefighters rescue person after floor collapsed at Federal Courthouse
VIDEO: Savannah firefighters rescue person after floor collapsed at Federal Courthouse