Savannah residents react to redevelopment project at fairgrounds property

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some district 5 residents in Savannah are reacting to city council’s vote to move forward on a redevelopment project at the fairgrounds property.

They say there’s lingering mistrust following Savannah city council’s vote on the fairgrounds property earlier this week.

“We knew nothing about it. Our representative didn’t tell us anything about it. But we asked her to ask the council to give us two weeks,” President Dr. Pat Harris said.

Council voted to approve a Purchase and Sale Agreement for the Fairgrounds property Thursday.

But Dr. Pat Harris 5th district coalition president says she and other residents were blindsided by the vote saying they asked council to give them two weeks notice.

“So that we could invite the people from City Hall to come and explain what you’re doing,” Harris said.

But the coalition president says that never happened.

During Thursday’s council meeting Savannah mayor Van Johnson said the vote was advertised properly.

District 5 alderwoman Dr. Estella Shabazz says she’s brought resident concerns to city staff.

“We have already voted and it has been approved. The majority members of council wanted to move forward with this project and this item. I’ve made the motion to move forward and it has passed,” Dr. Estella Edwards Shabazz said.

The 66 acre site off of Meding Street will sell to the P3 Joint Venture Group for 2 million dollars, subject to the terms of a development agreement.

The site will be developed in 5 phases, the first of which will provide 64 new affordable housing for seniors.

A 1.9 million dollar loan from the Savannah Affordable Housing Fund was also approved to support that development.

Still Harris and others are calling for more oversight of the project saying it’s important how the property is developed.

“So many people in Savannah visited that fairgrounds for one reason or another. We want it to be something that everyone can see, that everyone can come visit,” Harris said.

Officials will now have 90 days to finalize a development agreement which is expected to go in front of council some time this summer.

