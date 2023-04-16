Sky Cams
Scattered showers possible, drier week ahead

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Our morning starts out with a few scattered showers and temperatures in the 60s.

Most of the rain this morning will clear the coast after 9AM, followed by dry weather during the midday hours. It will be a breezy day, with gusts out of the southwest near 20 miles per hour during the afternoon. Highs will top out in the low to mid 80s away from the coast.

A cold front moves in this afternoon into the evening. The front combined with the sea breeze will bring in a chance for scattered showers and an isolated shower or two, mainly after 4PM. Areas closer to the coast have a better chance of rain than inland communities. If you have outdoor plans, no need to change them, but if you hear thunder, remember to head inside.

Dry weather moves in on Monday and hangs out all week. Temperatures will start out in the mid 50s Monday morning with a northwesterly breeze. Cooler and drier air moves in, holding out afternoon highs to the mid 70s Monday afternoon.

Tuesday will be a bit cooler to start, with some inland communities dropping into the upper 40s at sunrise. The rest of our day is filled with sunshine and highs near 80 degrees. Warmer but still dry weather continues through the end of the work week. Morning temperatures climb near 60 degrees with highs in the low to mid 80s.

A slight chance of rain moves in on Friday/Saturday as our next front moves into the region.

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

