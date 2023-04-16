Scattered showers possible, drier week ahead

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Our morning starts out with a few scattered showers and temperatures in the 60s.

Temperatures are in the 60s this morning as a few batches of showers move to the northeast. pic.twitter.com/sjOOCAobk8 — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) April 16, 2023

Most of the rain this morning will clear the coast after 9AM, followed by dry weather during the midday hours. It will be a breezy day, with gusts out of the southwest near 20 miles per hour during the afternoon. Highs will top out in the low to mid 80s away from the coast.

A cold front moves in this afternoon into the evening. The front combined with the sea breeze will bring in a chance for scattered showers and an isolated shower or two, mainly after 4PM. Areas closer to the coast have a better chance of rain than inland communities. If you have outdoor plans, no need to change them, but if you hear thunder, remember to head inside.

Dry weather moves in on Monday and hangs out all week. Temperatures will start out in the mid 50s Monday morning with a northwesterly breeze. Cooler and drier air moves in, holding out afternoon highs to the mid 70s Monday afternoon.

Tuesday will be a bit cooler to start, with some inland communities dropping into the upper 40s at sunrise. The rest of our day is filled with sunshine and highs near 80 degrees. Warmer but still dry weather continues through the end of the work week. Morning temperatures climb near 60 degrees with highs in the low to mid 80s.

A slight chance of rain moves in on Friday/Saturday as our next front moves into the region.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

