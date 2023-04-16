Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Two injuries reported after massive fire at the Pinova Plant

Glynn County Pinova Plant
Glynn County Pinova Plant(Kyle Morgan)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A major fire at a manufacturing plant in Brunswick has caused evacuations and shelter-in-place order for people in the area.

Two injuries were reported. The injuries were minor burns and they were treated by paramedics onsite.

The city’s communications director Katie Baasen says the state of emergency was lifted at 8 a.m. Sunday morning, after mutual aid crews left the site at 3 a.m.

The fire caused evacuations and a shelter-in-place order for people in the area at a manufacturing plant. Those orders were lifted around 10 p.m. Saturday night according to Glynn County Emergency Management.

Officials say the fire started Saturday morning and was contained around 10 a.m. but then it reignited.

The fire was later contained around 9:30 p.m. according to Glynn County Board of Commissioners.

Anyone within a half-mile radius of the plant located just off of highway 17 was ordered to evacuate.

Shelter-in place orders were in effect for residents on St. Simon’s Island and those in a 1 mile radius from the plant. Officials say this was due to wind conditions.

The shelter organized by the American Red Cross at Howard Coffin Park remained operational with around 30 people staying overnight.

No injuries have been reported and an inspection is underway to find out what started the fire.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smith State Prison, Ga.
New warden brings confidence to staff at Smith State Prison, says Department of Corrections Commissioner
Chatham County Police investigating 2 armed robberies in Georgetown
The baby’s father captured the incident on video through the nursey window.
NICU nurse charged after ‘violently’ slamming 2-day-old face down in bassinet, DA says
VIDEO: Savannah firefighters rescue person after floor collapsed at Federal Courthouse
VIDEO: Savannah firefighters rescue person after floor collapsed at Federal Courthouse

Latest News

The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
21-year-old dead after stabbing in Vidalia
Source: WTOC
Body found after vehicle fire in Jasper County
Fairground Redevelopment Project
Savannah residents react to redevelopment project at fairgrounds property
THE News at 11 Saturday
Savannah residents react to redevelopment project at fairgrounds property