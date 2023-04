POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - The Pooler Police Department responded to a deadly hit-and-run on Pine Barren Road in the early morning hours Monday.

According to the police department, a person was hit around 12:28 a.m. near West Chatham Middle School.

Police are working to notify the next of kin and find information about the driver’s vehicle.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.