100 Black Men of Savannah Scholarship Gala this Saturday

By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 100 Black Men of Savannah looks to motivate and uplift Savannah’s youth through mentorship and education.

This weekend they are bringing back their annual Scholarship Gala to raise support for the cause.

Harold Oglesby is the President of the 100 Black Men of Savannah - Brad Jefferson is the Vice President.

They are letting everyone know that they can come out to the gala.

