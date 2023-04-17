Brunswick officials investigating cause of fire at Pinova Plant

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Brunswick residents are back home after a plant fire forced them to evacuate over the weekend.

The fire at the Pinova Plant sent plumes of dark smoke into the air forcing Brunswick officials to declare a state of emergency and order evacuations for nearby communities.

Fire crews were on scene Monday combing through the damage as the investigation into what started these fires continues.

Glynn County officials say the fire started Saturday morning and was contained before reigniting later in the day.

Two people were injured with minor burns and anyone within a half mile of the plant was ordered to evacuate.

Those orders were lifted at 10 p.m. Saturday with 30 people spending the night at a nearby Red Cross shelter.

The Savannah Fire Department helped fight the blaze.

Fire officials say they’re now inspecting the plant and remain on scene as a precautionary measure.

Glynn County officials say Environmental Protection Agency air quality tests determined that the air did not show any public safety concerns.

The fire was in an operational area.

A couple who owns a business near the plant described the situation as strange but are ultimately glad they can get into their store.

“I smelled it and came outside to see what the odor was. Pretty heavy clouds had blocked off the sun. When we couldn’t get to the business, the roads were blocked off, the police told us. People were lined up on the railroad tracks looking to see what was going on,” said Brent and Susan Anderson.

In the coming weeks, Brunswick officials say they will meet with Pinova representatives to talk about the details of this fire and discuss any potential future inspections and preparedness measures.

