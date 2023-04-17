Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Brunswick officials investigating cause of fire at Pinova Plant

Glynn County Pinova Plant
Glynn County Pinova Plant(Kyle Morgan)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Brunswick residents are back home after a plant fire forced them to evacuate over the weekend.

The fire at the Pinova Plant sent plumes of dark smoke into the air forcing Brunswick officials to declare a state of emergency and order evacuations for nearby communities.

Fire crews were on scene Monday combing through the damage as the investigation into what started these fires continues.

Glynn County officials say the fire started Saturday morning and was contained before reigniting later in the day.

Two people were injured with minor burns and anyone within a half mile of the plant was ordered to evacuate.

Those orders were lifted at 10 p.m. Saturday with 30 people spending the night at a nearby Red Cross shelter.

The Savannah Fire Department helped fight the blaze.

Fire officials say they’re now inspecting the plant and remain on scene as a precautionary measure.

Glynn County officials say Environmental Protection Agency air quality tests determined that the air did not show any public safety concerns.

The fire was in an operational area.

A couple who owns a business near the plant described the situation as strange but are ultimately glad they can get into their store.

“I smelled it and came outside to see what the odor was. Pretty heavy clouds had blocked off the sun. When we couldn’t get to the business, the roads were blocked off, the police told us. People were lined up on the railroad tracks looking to see what was going on,” said Brent and Susan Anderson.

In the coming weeks, Brunswick officials say they will meet with Pinova representatives to talk about the details of this fire and discuss any potential future inspections and preparedness measures.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
21-year-old dead after stabbing in Vidalia
Glynn County Pinova Plant
Two injuries reported after massive fire at the Pinova Plant
Source: WTOC
Body found after vehicle fire in Jasper County
Fairground Redevelopment Project
Savannah residents react to redevelopment project at fairgrounds property
Increased safety measures at Statesboro High School after Saturday night shooting

Latest News

Glo’s Coffee Corner
Manager addresses robbery at Glo’s Coffee Corner in Georgetown
Savannah Ghost Pirates
Ghost Pirates to make ‘major announcement’ in Port Wentworth
FILE PHOTO - A sign with Trenton Lehrkamp's photo at a rally in Glynn County.
District attorney dismisses rumors; misdemeanor charges filed in Glynn Co. bullying investigation
Tax season
Last day to file taxes is April 18