Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Closures on I-16, I-95 this week could cause headache for drivers

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:59 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A number of closures on I-16 and I-95 could cause drivers a headache this week driving to and from work.

Starting Monday, Apr. 17, through Saturday, Apr. 22, intermittent right and left lane closures will happen on I-16 westbound from the I-16/I-516 Interchange (MP 164) to the I-16/I-95 Interchange (MP 157) from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Starting Monday, Apr. 17, through Saturday, Apr. 22, intermittent right and left lane closures will take place at I-16 eastbound from the I-16/I-95 Interchange (MP 157) to I-16/I-516 Interchange (MP 164) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Also starting Monday, Apr. 17, through Saturday, Apr. 22, intermittent right and left lane closures will take place on I-516 westbound at the I-16 Interchange from MP 5 to MP 6 and I-516 eastbound at the I-16 Interchange from MP 6 to MP 5 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will also be a number of nighttime closures.

Starting Monday, Apr. 17, through Saturday, Apr. 22, intermittent right and left lane closures will take place at I-16 westbound from the I-16/I-516 Interchange (MP 164) to the I-16/I-95 Interchange (MP 157) and I-16 eastbound from the I-16/I-95 Interchange (MP 157) to the I-16/I-516 Interchange (MP 164) from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Also starting Monday, Apr. 17, through Saturday, Apr. 22, double lane closures at I-95 northbound at I-16 overpass (MP 98 to MP 100) and I-95 southbound at I-16 overpass (MP 101 to MP 98) from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

There is also a nighttime closure with a detour you should know about.

Starting Monday, Apr. 17, through Saturday, Apr. 22, there will be a closure with a detour at I-16 eastbound to I-516 westbound ramp (Exit 164B) from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers traveling on I-16 eastbound should take the I-516 eastbound ramp (Exit 164A), then exit at US 17/US 80/Ogeechee Road (Exit 3), turn left off the ramp, then turn left to access I-516 westbound.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
21-year-old dead after stabbing in Vidalia
Glynn County Pinova Plant
Two injuries reported after massive fire at the Pinova Plant
Source: WTOC
Body found after vehicle fire in Jasper County
Fairground Redevelopment Project
Savannah residents react to redevelopment project at fairgrounds property
Increased safety measures at Statesboro High School after Saturday night shooting

Latest News

The Highway 204 on-ramp to Veterans Parkway is closed due to a crash, according to the Chatham...
Hwy. 204 on-ramp at Veterans Pkwy. reopens after crash
14 people injured in early morning crash on I-95 in McIntosh Co.
Lanes blocked on I-95 Northbound in Hardeeville
Lanes reopen on I-95 Northbound in Hardeeville
New I-16/I-95 interchange ramp now open
New I-16/I-95 interchange ramp now open