Closures on I-16, I-95 this week could cause headache for drivers

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A number of closures on I-16 and I-95 could cause drivers a headache this week driving to and from work.

Starting Monday, Apr. 17, through Saturday, Apr. 22, intermittent right and left lane closures will happen on I-16 westbound from the I-16/I-516 Interchange (MP 164) to the I-16/I-95 Interchange (MP 157) from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Starting Monday, Apr. 17, through Saturday, Apr. 22, intermittent right and left lane closures will take place at I-16 eastbound from the I-16/I-95 Interchange (MP 157) to I-16/I-516 Interchange (MP 164) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Also starting Monday, Apr. 17, through Saturday, Apr. 22, intermittent right and left lane closures will take place on I-516 westbound at the I-16 Interchange from MP 5 to MP 6 and I-516 eastbound at the I-16 Interchange from MP 6 to MP 5 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will also be a number of nighttime closures.

Starting Monday, Apr. 17, through Saturday, Apr. 22, intermittent right and left lane closures will take place at I-16 westbound from the I-16/I-516 Interchange (MP 164) to the I-16/I-95 Interchange (MP 157) and I-16 eastbound from the I-16/I-95 Interchange (MP 157) to the I-16/I-516 Interchange (MP 164) from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Also starting Monday, Apr. 17, through Saturday, Apr. 22, double lane closures at I-95 northbound at I-16 overpass (MP 98 to MP 100) and I-95 southbound at I-16 overpass (MP 101 to MP 98) from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

There is also a nighttime closure with a detour you should know about.

Starting Monday, Apr. 17, through Saturday, Apr. 22, there will be a closure with a detour at I-16 eastbound to I-516 westbound ramp (Exit 164B) from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers traveling on I-16 eastbound should take the I-516 eastbound ramp (Exit 164A), then exit at US 17/US 80/Ogeechee Road (Exit 3), turn left off the ramp, then turn left to access I-516 westbound.

