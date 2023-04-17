Coastal Health District holding meningitis vaccine clinics

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High schoolers still have a month left of school, but health officials are asking parents to go ahead and start thinking about next year.

The Coastal Health District will be hosting meningitis vaccine clinics starting this week. The vaccine is required for most 11th graders going to public schools.

Nurses at the health department say a lot of times people wait until the last minute just before school begins to get their child vaccinated against Meningitis, which usually stretches staff thin. Getting it out the way now could save employees and parents a headache.

If 11th graders who are at least 16 don’t have their Meningitis vaccine before classes begin, there’s a chance they won’t be allowed at school.

The first vaccine clinic is this Thursday, April 20 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Three more clinics are set for April 27, May 4 and May 11, all at the same time.

They will all be held at the Chatham County Health Department’s Eisenhower Clinic.

Meningitis is a deadly virus so Nurse Manager Sierra Peebles says getting your child vaccinated against the virus early could really pay off.

“It can be frustrating for parents and their students that may not be able to get into school on that very first day. It’s a strain on the nursing staff and the administration staff. So if we can get that done now, easy breezy for everybody,” Peebles said.

Again, the first day to get your child that Meningitis vaccine is this Thursday at the health department from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. You did need an appointment for these clinics. Information on how to get your child scheduled can be found here.

