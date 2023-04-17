Sky Cams
Coastal Health District offering free STD screenings this month

CDC launches a new campaign to raise awareness for sexual health.
CDC launches a new campaign to raise awareness for sexual health.
By Shea Schrader
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:39 AM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - April is Sexually Transmitted Disease Awareness Month.

The Coastal Health District is doing free STD testing all month long. This week there’s a free screening for STD’s in Liberty County on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. No appointment needed.

About 1 in 5 people have a sexually transmitted disease. If left untreated, these STDs can cause serious health issues, affect fertility, and be passed along to partners.

The good news is all STDs can be treated and most can be cured. The first step is getting tested.

And looking at the numbers for STD stats here in Georgia, you can see why this is such an important service they’re offering.

According to CDC data, for 2019 Georgia ranked 7th for chlamydia with a rate of 643 cases per 100,000 population, 8th in primary and secondary syphilis with a rate of nearly 17 cases per 100,000 population, 12th in congenital syphilis with a rate of 40 cases per 100,000 live births and 19th in gonorrhea with a rate of 202 cases per 100,000 population.

The event happening on Wednesday is at the Liberty County Health Department off East Oglethorpe Highway in Hinesville.

Usually there’s a nominal fee and appointments are required. All STD screenings are confidential.

You can find the rest of the screenings for the month here.

