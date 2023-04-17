Cooler and breezy today!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After our cold front, dry weather moves in on Monday and hangs out all week.

Temperatures will start out in the mid 50s Monday morning with a noticeable northwesterly breeze. Cooler and drier air moves in, holding out afternoon highs to the mid 70s Monday afternoon.

Tuesday will be a bit cooler to start, with some inland communities dropping into the upper 40s at sunrise. The rest of our day is filled with sunshine and highs near 80 degrees. Warmer but still dry weather continues through the end of the work week. Morning temperatures climb near 60 degrees with highs in the low to mid 80s.

A slight chance of rain moves in on Saturday as our next front moves into the region. Highs looks to be in the 80s Saturday and 70s Sunday, but that will depend on how quickly this front moves though. Overall, we have a quiet week ahead thanks to high pressure behind the cold front.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

