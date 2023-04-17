District attorney dismisses rumors; misdemeanor charges filed in Glynn Co. bullying investigation

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Five people are facing charges following an investigation into the Trent Lehrkamp incident.

In March, 19-year-old Lehrkamp was dropped off at a hospital following a St. Simons Island house party. It’s a case that’s gained widespread attention.

During a news conference on Monday, Glynn County’s interim police chief said this investigation is still ongoing as state prosecutors aimed to clear up social media misinformation about this case.

Two adults are among the five people now facing charges after an investigation into a St. Simons Island house party that resulted in a man ending up in the hospital.

Glynn County police say the homeowners where the March 21 incident took place are charged with misdemeanors and have turned themselves in.

Police also say a 17-year-old is charged with battery in a separate incident but in connection with the Lerhkamp case.

Investigators have also filed separate charges against two juveniles involved in the case.

“Updates on the progress of this case have been continuously given to the family, as well as the victim. In fact, prior to coming in for this conference, we were in touch with the family,” Interim Chief O’Neal Jackson III said.

The case gained national attention after social media reports sparked outrage, but the district attorney said that 19-year-old Lehrkamp voluntarily drank excessive amounts of alcohol.

“At the residence, Trent voluntarily drank alcohol until he blacked out. No one poured alcohol down his throat or forced him to drink. No one pushed a funnel down his throat,” Glynn County District Attorney Keith Higgins said. “No one urinated on Trenton Lehrkamp. No one defecated on Trent Lehrkamp either. No one choked him, no one tortured him.”

Higgins also said the people who dropped Lehrkamp off at the hospital didn’t quickly leave but instead likely saved his life.

“They went inside, got medical personnel to come outside and take him in so that he could medical care that he needed,” Higgins said.

The district attorney also said that Lehrkamp is not autistic, or developmentally disabled, aiming to clear up more online rumors.

The Glynn County Police Department said this case will remain open until every lead is exhausted. They’re asking anyone with information to give them a call.

A replay of Monday’s news conference in Glynn County is available below:

Glynn County Bullying Case Update #WATCH: Law enforcement is providing an update on a bullying case in Glynn County. Posted by WTOC-TV on Monday, April 17, 2023

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.