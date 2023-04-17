Sky Cams
Ghost Pirates to make ‘major announcement’ in Port Wentworth

By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Ghost Pirates are teasing a “major announcement.”

The team posted in the public newsletter that an announcement would be made Tuesday, April 18, at 2 p.m. in Port Wentworth.

According to the Ghost Pirates, representatives of the city will be joining the team at Port Wentworth City Hall.

WTOC will live stream the announcement at wtoc.com, the WTOC News app and social media.

