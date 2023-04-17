Groundbreaking held for Center for Rural Entrepreneurship in Vidalia

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Small business startups in Vidalia will soon have a place to grow.

Community leaders celebrated the groundbreaking for the Center for Rural Entrepreneurship.

The $5 million project comes through the local chamber and development authority, city of Vidalia, and others.

It will offer space and resources to people looking to start a business.

“Put all the resources they need under one roof, provide them some exposure, some networking, some mentoring, and give them a place they can collaborate 24/7,” said Michele Johnson with the Greater Vidalia Chamber.

The center is expected to open Summer of next year.

