Groundbreaking held for Center for Rural Entrepreneurship in Vidalia
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Small business startups in Vidalia will soon have a place to grow.
Community leaders celebrated the groundbreaking for the Center for Rural Entrepreneurship.
The $5 million project comes through the local chamber and development authority, city of Vidalia, and others.
It will offer space and resources to people looking to start a business.
“Put all the resources they need under one roof, provide them some exposure, some networking, some mentoring, and give them a place they can collaborate 24/7,” said Michele Johnson with the Greater Vidalia Chamber.
The center is expected to open Summer of next year.
