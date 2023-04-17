Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Groundbreaking held for Center for Rural Entrepreneurship in Vidalia

Groundbreaking held for Center for Rural Entrepreneurship in Vidalia
Groundbreaking held for Center for Rural Entrepreneurship in Vidalia(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Small business startups in Vidalia will soon have a place to grow.

Community leaders celebrated the groundbreaking for the Center for Rural Entrepreneurship.

The $5 million project comes through the local chamber and development authority, city of Vidalia, and others.

It will offer space and resources to people looking to start a business.

“Put all the resources they need under one roof, provide them some exposure, some networking, some mentoring, and give them a place they can collaborate 24/7,” said Michele Johnson with the Greater Vidalia Chamber.

The center is expected to open Summer of next year.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
21-year-old dead after stabbing in Vidalia
Glynn County Pinova Plant
Two injuries reported after massive fire at the Pinova Plant
Source: WTOC
Body found after vehicle fire in Jasper County
Fairground Redevelopment Project
Savannah residents react to redevelopment project at fairgrounds property
Increased safety measures at Statesboro High School after Saturday night shooting

Latest News

21-year-old Kaysey Jordan
21-year-old dead after stabbing in Vidalia
THE News at 5
21-year-old dead after stabbing in Vidalia
THE News at 4:30
Last day to file taxes is April 18
THE News at 4:30
Brunswick officials investigating cause of fire at Pinova Plant