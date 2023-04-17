Sky Cams
Increased safety measures at Statesboro High School after Saturday night shooting

(WBNG)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Statesboro High School will operate with increased safety measures this week after an incident at a private post-prom event.

According to Bulloch County Schools, there was a shooting at a private venue Saturday night after Statesboro High School’s prom. Officials say one person was shot, but there are no life-threatening injuries.

This event was not school-sanctioned, but a majority of the people present were students in Bulloch County Schools.

School officials say there is no known specific threat to students, but increased law enforcement will be providing security at the school out of an abundance of caution.

The school system is encouraging anyone with information about the incident to contact law enforcement.

