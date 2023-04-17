Sky Cams
Last day to file taxes is April 18

Tax season
By Shea Schrader
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - People across the country have until Tuesday at midnight to file their taxes or face penalties.

The tax deadline is usually April 15 but because of a weekend and Washington DC recognizing Emancipation Day Tuesday that deadline was pushed back.

But despite a later deadline, Mark Steber, the Chief Tax Information Officer for Jackson Hewitt, says that most people have already filed for their returns.

Steber also says that because of tax-codes returning to pre-pandemic form- people’s returns are looking a little lighter this year.

“We are in fact, or the nation is, as IRS data shows, seeing smaller refunds this year and less people getting refunds, and that’s for a variety of reasons. But they’re not smaller refunds if you look at two years ago. They’re about in line with those,” Mark Steber said.

The deadline to file for an extension is also Tuesday.

The extension deadline is Oct. 16.

