Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Manager addresses robbery at Glo’s Coffee Corner in Georgetown

Glo’s Coffee Corner
Glo’s Coffee Corner(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ga. (WTOC) - A businesses was the victim of an armed robbery in Georgetown over the weekend.

Chatham County Police say a man armed with a gun went into Glo’s Coffee Corner Saturday and demanded money from the register.

Monday, we spoke with the manager about what happened.

She says a worker was there at the time and was in the process of opening the shop.

Fortunately, the worker was not injured. But, the manager says the suspect did end up stealing $200 dollars.

“While putting up the open sign is when the gentleman came inside and held a gun to the worker’s head and told him he was robbing him and to put money in the bag.”

The coffee shop also has a poster outside of their window saying they are now only accepting card payments and Venmo after what happened.

Chatham County Police say the Stoner’s Pizza right around the corner was also the victim of an armed robbery the day before.

The suspect description is also the same.

If you have any information on either cases, you are asked to call Chatham County Police.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
21-year-old dead after stabbing in Vidalia
Glynn County Pinova Plant
Two injuries reported after massive fire at the Pinova Plant
Source: WTOC
Body found after vehicle fire in Jasper County
Fairground Redevelopment Project
Savannah residents react to redevelopment project at fairgrounds property
Increased safety measures at Statesboro High School after Saturday night shooting

Latest News

Glynn County Pinova Plant
Brunswick officials investigating cause of fire at Pinova Plant
Savannah Ghost Pirates
Ghost Pirates to make ‘major announcement’ in Port Wentworth
FILE PHOTO - A sign with Trenton Lehrkamp's photo at a rally in Glynn County.
District attorney dismisses rumors; misdemeanor charges filed in Glynn Co. bullying investigation
Tax season
Last day to file taxes is April 18