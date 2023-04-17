Manager addresses robbery at Glo’s Coffee Corner in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ga. (WTOC) - A businesses was the victim of an armed robbery in Georgetown over the weekend.

Chatham County Police say a man armed with a gun went into Glo’s Coffee Corner Saturday and demanded money from the register.

Monday, we spoke with the manager about what happened.

She says a worker was there at the time and was in the process of opening the shop.

Fortunately, the worker was not injured. But, the manager says the suspect did end up stealing $200 dollars.

“While putting up the open sign is when the gentleman came inside and held a gun to the worker’s head and told him he was robbing him and to put money in the bag.”

The coffee shop also has a poster outside of their window saying they are now only accepting card payments and Venmo after what happened.

Chatham County Police say the Stoner’s Pizza right around the corner was also the victim of an armed robbery the day before.

The suspect description is also the same.

If you have any information on either cases, you are asked to call Chatham County Police.

