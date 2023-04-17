Matt Fitzpatrick wins 2023 RBC Heritage Golf Tournament

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - Matt Fitzpatrick has won the 2023 RBC Heritage Golf Tournament on Hilton Head Island.

It’s an event that drew some of the biggest names in golf to Harbour Town this week and brought with it thousands of fans.

From the packed opening ceremonies to the final putt.

It was one of the biggest years the RBC Heritage has ever seen.

“We decided to wait until Sunday to catch the final results. Great time, everything is looking good, weather’s phenomenal, golf’s been great as well,” Andrew Holmes said.

For the first time the Heritage was a designated PGA tour event meaning more prize money and top players in attendance like Scottie Scheffler and Masters champ Jon Rahm.

“Loved seeing Rahm come out and play after winning the Masters. Thought that was awesome,” McClam said.

Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick took the tartan jacket defeating last year’s winner Jordan Spieth in three-hole playoff round.

“Despite the high stakes fans say the Lowcountry was a relaxing backdrop at this tournament considered to be one of the calmer events on the PGA tour,” Matt Fitzpatrick said.

“We went to the PGA Kiawah and it was like walking 15 miles. This was a lot easier to get around for sure,” McClam said.

“This more mellow,” Holmes said.

The crowds still sold out this year bringing an economic boost to Hilton Head with the tournament totaling 50 million dollars in donations since 1987.

“The bottom line is giving back to charity. We hope through all this and what we’ve been through that we’re going to be able to do that as we count the dollars and pay the bills,” Steve Wilmot said.

Now focus shifts to next year’s event with organizers hoping to keep the high-profile momentum going into 2024.

“It’s a good problem to have. We’re looking forward to taking this challenge on and elevating things as we move forward,” Wilmot said.

For the final round tournament leaders started the final round earlier and increased the number of golfers to speed things up ahead of any weather disruptions.

Unlike earlier in the week the weather held off. Play went uninterrupted.

Fans ultimately excited they got to see some great golf in Harbour Town this weekend.

