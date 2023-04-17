Sky Cams
McLain Farms preparing for onion season

Onions
Onions(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Cooks all across North America are watching their store shelves for this year’s Vidalia onion crop.

Monday marks the first day farmers could pack onions and ship them to retailers.

Like a NASCAR pit crew before a race, farmers have been preparing for weeks to get ready for today when they can ship onions nationwide.

Fresh Vidalia onions rolled down the pipeline as workers graded them by size and quality as they ship tons on this first day. McLain Farms and others prepare for this day and the entire season.

“We started about six weeks ago, just doing preventative maintenance anything that could save us downtime because time is of the essence,” Farmer Rusty McLain said.

They started getting onions ready to leave the field last week. Only growers in a 20 county region can grow this variety of onions and call them Vidalia’s. Those farmers work under a federal marketing order that gives them the rules that govern how they can grow them, and when they can ship them. It’s all to put the best crop in stores and kitchens everywhere.

“We want to put out the best quality product we possibly can. It doesn’t matter whether it’s my brand or anybody else’s, and that’s most important.”

From here, the trucks will ship to the distribution for all the major grocery store chains, then to a store near you.

