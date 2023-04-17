Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Murdaugh says prison housing impacts his ability to respond to fraud lawsuit

Alex Murdaugh is granted more time to respond to the Satterfield lawsuit.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys said his prison housing assignment is impacting his ability to respond to an insurance fraud lawsuit filing.

Murdaugh is facing a federal lawsuit from Nautilus Insurance Company after he’s accused of stealing millions in a settlement intended for the family of housekeeper Gloria Satterfield. Satterfield died after a fall at the Murdaughs’ Colleton County home in 2018.

At the end of March, Murduagh was moved to a statewide protective custody unit in a maximum security prison in South Carolina.

His location has not been disclosed for “safety and security reasons” according to the Department of Corrections.

In a filing on Apr. 3, Murdaugh requested to be given until May 1 to respond to an amended complaint in the lawsuit.

The court document says, “Mr. Murdaugh intends to participate fully in this litigation to the extent his carceral circumstances permit. His very recent assignment to a special Restrictive Housing Unit, however, creates logistical complications delaying his ability to do so.”

U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel granted the request from Murdaugh’s defense.

For more updates, visit the Murdaugh Cases section.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Kaysey Jordan
21-year-old dead after stabbing in Vidalia
Glynn County Pinova Plant
Two injuries reported after massive fire at the Pinova Plant
Source: WTOC
Body found after vehicle fire in Jasper County
Fairground Redevelopment Project
Savannah residents react to redevelopment project at fairgrounds property
Increased safety measures at Statesboro High School after Saturday night shooting

Latest News

‘That could have been me:’ Black women at higher risk for pregnancy-related deaths
‘That could have been me:’ Black women at higher risk for pregnancy-related deaths
The former Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick law firm in Hampton County and two of...
No decision on dismissing lawsuit against Alex Murdaugh’s former law firm
Social media rumors hindering ‘after-prom event’ shooting investigation in Statesboro
Social media rumors hindering ‘after-prom event’ shooting investigation in Statesboro
Glo’s Coffee Corner
Manager addresses robbery at Glo’s Coffee Corner in Georgetown
FILE PHOTO - A sign with Trenton Lehrkamp's photo at a rally in Glynn County.
District attorney dismisses rumors; misdemeanor charges filed in Glynn Co. bullying investigation