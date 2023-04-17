NTSB releases preliminary report about deadly Wayne Co. plane crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report on a deadly plane crash in Jesup.

According to the report, the plane departed from Fernandina Beach Municipal Airport on April 6 and was heading to Jesup-Wayne County Airport. It says while the pilot, Howard Wasdin, tried to descend in the area, the plane crashed 1,200 feet from the runway of the airport near the approach lighting system.

Personnel who arrived at work five minutes after the crash reported there was fog on the ramp at the time they got there.

Wasdin died as a result of the crash. He was a longtime chiropractor and former Navy SEAL, who flew back and forth from his home in Fernandina, Fla. to his office in Jesup.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.