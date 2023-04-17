Planned Forsyth County development could feature 750,000-square-foot arena

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new entertainment district bigger than the Battery is being planned for south Forsyth County.

The Gathering at South Forsyth is the brainchild of a team led by Krause Auto Group CEO Vernon Krause. The mixed-use development would be located on 100 acres at the intersection of Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Union Hill Road along Georgia 400, which a press release called “the gateway to South Forsyth County.”

The site, which is empty despite being zoned for a mall, was suggested by Forsyth County Commissioner Alfred John. John called the project “an economic driver like no other” that will keep sales dollars in the county. “For the first time, our students and their families will be able to celebrate milestone achievements like graduations without limitations or being forced to travel outside the County’s boundaries,” John said.

Forsyth County Commissioner Laura Semanson namedropped Halycon and Avalon in Alpharetta as comparisons for the project.

Semanson said, “The vision is to create a village that makes use of the natural landscape surrounding the property. New transportation improvements in this area including the extension of Ronald Reagan Blvd., the widening of McGinnis Ferry Rd. and the new interchange on 400 at McGinnis Ferry will mitigate traffic impacts in the area.”

The development plan includes 1.6 million square feet of commercial space, a 750,000-square-foot arena, additional residential units and 450 hotel rooms.

Carl Hirsch, managing partner of Stafford Sports, said, “If the NHL ever decides to expand it certainly will be an arena that is capable of hosting the NHL...The reality is, this is not about that (hockey). This is really about creating a great environment and Vernon giving back to his community which has treated him very well.”

Stafford Sports is the consulting firm representing Krause on the project.

The project will be introduced at a Forsyth County Commission work session Apr. 25. “Public engagement listening sessions” do not have concrete dates, but are slated for May.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.