Social media rumors hindering ‘after-prom event’ shooting investigation in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Statesboro police are investigating a shooting that took place at an after-prom event this weekend.

Officials say many Statesboro High School students were there and now police are adding extra patrols to and around the school.

“No arrests have been made in a shooting leaving a teen shot in the leg at an after-prom event. Statesboro Police Chief tells me so many social media rumors are hindering them from finding who’s responsible.”

The shooting happened Saturday night at 19 East Vine Street.

Chief Mike Broadhead said there was a rumor going through Statesboro High the day before on Friday that there would be a fight and a shooting at the party. He says they talked to the organizers of the party about that rumor so they would be aware. When the shooting did happen, he says police were patrolling about a half a block away.

He says it’s been hard to nail done information about this incident because of social media chatter.

“This has gone crazy on social media and we’re trying to piece through all of that because people think they have evidence, and it turns out to be all third hand through Facebook so we have to sort through that stuff. We’re trying to find eyewitnesses who can tell us I saw this happened, not well I heard somebody say that they thought this happened,” Chief Mike Broadhead said.

He said after hearing several rumors and the recent shooting, they want to do everything they can to make sure all students are safe.

“They will have extra patrols at Statesboro High until the end of the school year.

