Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Social media rumors hindering ‘after-prom event’ shooting investigation in Statesboro

By Camille Syed
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Statesboro police are investigating a shooting that took place at an after-prom event this weekend.

Officials say many Statesboro High School students were there and now police are adding extra patrols to and around the school.

“No arrests have been made in a shooting leaving a teen shot in the leg at an after-prom event. Statesboro Police Chief tells me so many social media rumors are hindering them from finding who’s responsible.”

The shooting happened Saturday night at 19 East Vine Street.

Chief Mike Broadhead said there was a rumor going through Statesboro High the day before on Friday that there would be a fight and a shooting at the party. He says they talked to the organizers of the party about that rumor so they would be aware. When the shooting did happen, he says police were patrolling about a half a block away.

He says it’s been hard to nail done information about this incident because of social media chatter.

“This has gone crazy on social media and we’re trying to piece through all of that because people think they have evidence, and it turns out to be all third hand through Facebook so we have to sort through that stuff. We’re trying to find eyewitnesses who can tell us I saw this happened, not well I heard somebody say that they thought this happened,” Chief Mike Broadhead said.

He said after hearing several rumors and the recent shooting, they want to do everything they can to make sure all students are safe.

“They will have extra patrols at Statesboro High until the end of the school year.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Kaysey Jordan
21-year-old dead after stabbing in Vidalia
Glynn County Pinova Plant
Two injuries reported after massive fire at the Pinova Plant
Source: WTOC
Body found after vehicle fire in Jasper County
Fairground Redevelopment Project
Savannah residents react to redevelopment project at fairgrounds property
Increased safety measures at Statesboro High School after Saturday night shooting

Latest News

Glo’s Coffee Corner
Manager addresses robbery at Glo’s Coffee Corner in Georgetown
FILE PHOTO - A sign with Trenton Lehrkamp's photo at a rally in Glynn County.
District attorney dismisses rumors; misdemeanor charges filed in Glynn Co. bullying investigation
Social media rumors hindering ‘after-prom event’ shooting investigation in Statesboro
Social media rumors hindering ‘after-prom event’ shooting investigation in Statesboro
THE News at 6
District attorney dismisses rumors; misdemeanor charges filed in Glynn Co. bullying investigation