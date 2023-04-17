‘That could have been me:’ Black women at higher risk for pregnancy-related deaths

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A change that could save lives.

”That could have been me.”

Tamara Bean from Guyton now has a precious baby boy. But getting here wasn’t easy. During her pregnancy she had to make a call to her doctor saying. “Hey, yesterday I was not feeling the best. I couldn’t really get out of bed.”

Her doctors took her plea seriously and after tests they found out she had an incompetent cervix.

“If I would not have spoken up for myself about what was going on and how concerned I was. I probably would’ve been sent home and had my baby at home,” Tamara Bean said.

But statistics show a lot of Black women aren’t as lucky as Bean. Black women are three times more likely to die in childbirth compared to White women, according to the National Library of Medicine.

The most concerning part, Maternal Fetal medicine specialist Dr. Keisha Reddick says majority of pregnancy-related deaths are preventable. Reddick says many women feel their concerns are brushed off by their doctor.

“We have to take the complaints and the concerns of the patient seriously and we have to address them. Even if we think that it is maybe a normal symptom that you may have we need to explain to the patient, this may be normal, a different symptom may not be normal,” Dr. Keisha Reddick said.

Another concern playing a role in these deaths. “Over half of the predominantly Black counties in Georgia have no access to maternity providers.”

Georgia has a lack of OBGYNs and midwives in rural areas to provide pre and post partum care or even care before getting pregnant. “If you don’t have a doctor or someone nearby then those problems may go uncontrolled and you may go into the pregnancy with poorer health.”

Certified Nurse Midwife Angel Gilreath works at Memorial Health Meadows in Vidalia. She says if Georgia had midwives in every county, there’s a chance the number of Black women dying would be lower.

“I’m going to go the extra mile and if there’s something out of my control, it won’t be because I didn’t do absolutely everything. If every county had someone like me to be there then this wouldn’t be a problem any more and we can see such a change for these women,” Certified Nurse Midwife Angel Gilreath said.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.