110 dogs rescued from animal fighting operations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - 110 dogs were rescued from animal fighting operations in multiple locations in Georgia.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia filed three civil forfeiture complaints between September and December 2022 seeking possession of 110 dogs allegedly involved in illegal dog fighting ventures, said Jill E. Steinberg, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

The complaints are as followed:

1. In March 2021, 23 dogs were seized from the Ware County Animal Shelter after local animal control officers removed them from 3310 North Street in Waycross, Ga. The dogs were suspected of being involved in dog fighting activities.

The dog’s injuries consisted of scarring on their faces and bodies, bite marks, and pressure sores, and some tested positive for hookworm. The 23 dogs were forfeited via court order on March 6, 2023.

2. In June 2021, USMS seized 13 dogs from the Long County Animal Shelter after local law enforcement officers removed them from 362 Narcy Stafford Road in Glennville, Ga. These dogs were suspected of being involved in dog fighting activities.

An evaluation confirmed the condition of the animals was consistent with dog fighting, with fractured teeth, scarring and torn ears. Many of the dogs also were diagnosed with heartworm, hookworm, and/or giardia. These 13 dogs were forfeited via court order on Jan. 23, 2023.

3. In May 2022, USMS seized 74 dogs that were suspected of being involved in dog fighting activities, with 47 of the dogs seized from 138 Tucker School Road in Wrightsville, Ga., and 27 of the dogs seized from 236 James Grove Church Road in Wrightsville, Ga.

Federal agents observed that the dogs were housed in a manner consistent with fighting dogs, with training equipment, veterinary medicines, and pedigrees on site. The dogs had missing teeth and extensive scarring. These 74 dogs were forfeited via court order on April 6, 2023.

After taking the 110 dogs into custody, the USMS met with various veterinary service providers for care and rehabilitation of the dogs in preparation for sending the adoptable dogs to local animal shelters for adoption.

