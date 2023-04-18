17-year-old dead, 18-year-old injured after shooting in Bulloch Co.

BULLOCH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 17-year-old girl is dead after being shot in the head in Bulloch County.

The shooting happened on Arthur Nuburn Jr. Road Sunday.

911 Dispatched received a call that someone had been shot and was being taken to the hospital by a “private vehicle”, officials say.

Deputies and investigators responded to the hospital to attempt to gain further information about this incident.

Upon arrival, officers learned that 17-year-old girl was shot in the head.

After arriving on the scene, deputies learned that an 18-year-old male had been shot in his left hand.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the 18-year-old male was showing the girl how to disassemble and reassemble a gun.

The handgun discharged, while in the hands of the 18-year-old. The bullet traveled through the 18-year-old’s hand and struck the girl in the head.

The 18-year-old was taken to the hospital. The 17-year-old girl was flown to the hospital where she later died.

The case remains under investigation and should anyone have information about this incident, please call Investigator Reid Odom at (912) 764-1785

