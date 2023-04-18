19-year-old dies after shooting, police in Statesboro search for suspect

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A shooting Monday night at an apartment complex in Statesboro leaves one young man dead and police looking for information.

According to police it is the fifth shooting in the last week.

It happened around 7:45 Monday night at Cambridge The Pines. Police came to a call of a shooting.

They found 19-year-old Camera Anderson wounded. He died minutes later at the hospital. Aliyah Curry and friends heard the shots.

“We were on the ground. We were on the third floor and were still scrambling around. We were scared and didn’t really know what to do,” said Curry.

Police say they need witnesses to come forward to help point toward whoever’s responsible.

“There’s a lot of foot traffic there. This day and age, somebody probably got cell phone video of at least the players involved,” said Statesboro Police Chief Mike Broadhead.

Broadhead says this was the city’s first homicide in almost a year, but the fifth shooting in a week.

“We’re not sure about this rash of shootings. We’ve had shootings in the middle of the night. We’ve had them in the middle of the afternoon.”

Neighbors along Lanier Drive say they don’t want to get caught in someone else’s trouble.

“I’m not super worried about it, as far as staying inside at night. But, like we said, a stray bullet...anything could happen,” said Janae Marshall.

Meanwhile, another victim recovers after being shot in the apartments next door just last week.

The chief urges anyone that knows anything to contact police, and you can do that anonymously.

