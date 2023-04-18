Sky Cams
Bulloch Co. commissioners brace for change as freeze on rezoning applications expires

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An electric vehicle plant in North Bryan County and its partner companies could bring as many as 10,000 people to the area.

That could bring major development in Bulloch and the other surrounding counties.

Back in the Fall, commissioners passed a six-month freeze on zoning change applications for this part of the county. With that expired, they say they’re bracing for the volume of growth and the speed it could come.

The moratorium covered the southern part of Bulloch that’s expected to see development from the Hyundai plant just miles away in Bryan County. County Chairman Roy Thompson says they’re trying to plan for infrastructure like roads, water, public safety and more.

But much of that will depend on where developers buy land and begin to build subdivisions, stores, and more.

“If anybody tells you they 100% know what’s going to happen, I’d question them more. Because I don’t think they will know. I’ll readily admit I do not,” said County Commission Chairman Roy Thompson.

He says they have not received any rezoning applications yet for that area, but believes they’ll start coming in soon.

Thompson says ultimately, the landowners who don’t want development hold the cards as they decide whether or not to sell their land.

