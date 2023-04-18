Giving animals a second chance at Grace Farm

ISLANDTON, S.C. (WTOC) - There are many animal rescues in the Lowcountry, all with the mission to find stray animals loving homes.

A woman in South Carolina who has a rescue of her own shares why she felt like it was her calling to give these animals a second chance.

Robin Boeke knows what it feels like to be given a second chance.

”I got clean and sober 13 years ago and asked God to pave my way, and he put it on my heart to buy a farm and to start this rescue.”

And that is what she did.

She says it’s the hardest thing she has ever done, but it’s also the most rewarding.

“Recovery is hard, but God knew what I needed.”

Robin says she was given grace and that is why she wants to give these animals grace and a second chance at finding their ‘furever’ home

She says everyone, including animals, deserve to feel like they belong somewhere.

“When somebody makes you feel special and loved that is what we want to give to them and that is what they show us that we are giving to them and we feel it back.”

She says there is no more pure love than you can get from an animal.

“They don’t judge, they don’t hold anything against you. They live in the moment, and they will take a bullet for you. The bond that you get just from spending time a, it’s good for your health first of all, but second of all you can’t find that on this planet right now. It’s indescribable I mean it’s pure it’s what everybody wants to be loved like.”

