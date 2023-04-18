Sky Cams
Janet Jackson’s “Together Again” tour coming to Savannah Friday

By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah will be one of the first stops for a music icon as she sets out on her 2023 tour.

Janet Jackson will be in Savannah this week!

The Grammy winner is celebrating her 25th Anniversary with the “Together Again” World Tour.

The tour kicks off Wednesday in Orlando but Savannah’s EnMarket Arena is the second stop.

And one Savannah City leader says attracting an artist of her caliber is what investing in the new arena space was all about.

“We’re among the first stops. Again, opportunities for our residents to be able to receive world class performers and entertainment in Savannah, and not having to travel other places to incur the extra expense. And then people are coming here from all over the country. I’ve become very popular with friends now all of a sudden that remember my phone number,” said Mayor Van Johnson.

Tickets are still available for the show.

It’s set to start Friday at 7:45 p.m.

