Jury selected in trial for person accused of deliberately driving through Rincon parade

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - A jury has been set in the trial for the person accused of deliberately driving through a Rincon parade last summer.

Anthony Rodriguez is indicted on 13 counts, including aggravated assault and harming a police dog.

Rodriguez’s attorneys say their client is transgender and identifies as female.

That played a big role in their questions to potential jurors.

Defense attorney Lloyd Murray asked jurors if they know anyone who is transgender and whether personal opinions would allow them to be impartial during a trial.

Attorneys also questioned jurors about their use of Facebook and if they’ve seen any information about this case on social media.

Murray also asked if anyone was at the parade when the incident took place or if they knew someone who was there.

Prosecutors kept their questions short, asking jurors if they knew Rodriguez, attorneys involved in the case, and whether they had heard about the parade.

This is also the first time we’ve captured Rodriguez on camera in the courtroom. Rodriguez remained silent and took notes during questioning.

According to an indictment, Rodriguez is accused of driving through parade barricades and refused to stop driving down Rincon’s “Let Freedom Ring” parade route when a police vehicle chased her last June. No one was seriously injured.

Ultimately 3 men and 9 women were selected to be on the jury with two alternates.

The trial is set to continue on April 27 and is only expected to last until the next day on the 28.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.