Savannah mayor warning residents of phone scams

(wvlt)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson warning residents about a phone scam going around.

He says someone has been calling people telling them they are the utility billing and revenue department.

He also says they are asking them for payment.

Mayor Johnson says this is not them and that they do not contact residents on the phone to talk about service disruption or collecting payment.

“If someone calls you talking about we’re going to cut off your service or we want payment over the phone from the City of Savannah, it is not true. Hang up in their face, hang up fast in their face.”

Mayor Johnson says if you have any questions about utility disruption or billing, to give them a call directly.

The number is 912-651-6460.

