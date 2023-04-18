Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Savannah Tree Foundation 2nd annual green gala returns April 22

By Tim Guidera
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You can celebrate Savannah’s history of preserving green space while supporting that effort at the same time at the Savannah Tree Foundation’s Second Annual Green Gala.

Zoe Rinker is the executive director of the Savannah Tree Foundation, she joined Morning Break and shared details on Saturday night’s “sustainable soiree,’’ which falls on Earth Day this year.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Kaysey Jordan
21-year-old dead after stabbing in Vidalia
Increased safety measures at Statesboro High School after Saturday night shooting
1 dead after hit-and-run on Pine Barren Road
(Source: MGN)
Closures on I-16, I-95 this week could cause headache for drivers
Savannah Ghost Pirates
Ghost Pirates to make ‘major announcement’ in Port Wentworth

Latest News

‘Something’s Afoot’ Musical to be held April 27
‘Something’s Afoot’ Musical to be held April 27
‘Something’s Afoot’ Musical to be held April 27
‘Something’s Afoot’ Musical to be held April 27
Savannah Tree Foundation 2nd annual green gala returns April 22
Savannah Tree Foundation 2nd annual green gala returns April 22
Grace Farm
Giving animals a second chance at Grace Farm