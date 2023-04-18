‘Something’s Afoot’ Musical to be held April 27
TYBEE, Ga. (WTOC) - Next weekend will be full of performances and entertainment at the Tybee Post Theater.
They’re hosting a fundraising Gala and a special musical for you to check out.
Tybee Post Theater Executive Director, Evan Goetz and Andrea Verdis are starring in a new showing at the theater next weekend.
This musical will be held April 27 - 30.
