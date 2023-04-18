Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Today is the last day to file taxes

FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form. It’s the time of year to start thinking about taxes - what's ahead and what can be done now to manage. But the upcoming tax filing season is going to be trickier for many Americans due to rampant unemployment, working from home and general upheaval due to COVID-19. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)(Mark Lennihan | AP)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It may feel like it crept up fast, but Tuesday is the last day to file your taxes without paying penalties.

The day actually comes three days later than usual due to the weekend and a federal holiday observance.

We spoke with several tax experts who tell us that people can expect smaller returns this year, or they could even owe more than they have in recent years.

That’s because tax codes have gone back to their pre-pandemic form, shrinking returns for many people. Neville Stein, who is a certified public accountant, says that this year his firm has also seen an influx of people filing through online services, like TurboTax, instead of going to an in-person tax preparer.

No matter which way you file, however, you must have it done by midnight. Otherwise, you can expect to pay a penalty on top of what you might already owe.

If you haven’t even gotten started yet, Stein says filing an extension is your best option.

“If you file late, the fine is 5 percent of what you owe. But if you pay late, it’s only point five percent, half a percent, of what you owe. So if you owed 1,000 dollars on your taxes, and you file late, that’s gonna be 50 dollars. If you pay late, that’s only a tenth of that - it’s only five dollars. So it’s really, really important to get that extension in,” Stein said.

Once you file an extension, you have until Oct. 16 to get your paperwork filed, which is another six months.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Kaysey Jordan
21-year-old dead after stabbing in Vidalia
Increased safety measures at Statesboro High School after Saturday night shooting
1 dead after hit-and-run on Pine Barren Road
(Source: MGN)
Closures on I-16, I-95 this week could cause headache for drivers
Source: WTOC
Body found after vehicle fire in Jasper County

Latest News

Tuesday marks Holocaust Remembrance Day
‘That could have been me:’ Black women at higher risk for pregnancy-related deaths
‘That could have been me:’ Black women at higher risk for pregnancy-related deaths
The former Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick law firm in Hampton County and two of...
No decision on dismissing lawsuit against Alex Murdaugh’s former law firm
Social media rumors hindering ‘after-prom event’ shooting investigation in Statesboro
Social media rumors hindering ‘after-prom event’ shooting investigation in Statesboro