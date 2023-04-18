Today is the last day to file taxes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It may feel like it crept up fast, but Tuesday is the last day to file your taxes without paying penalties.

The day actually comes three days later than usual due to the weekend and a federal holiday observance.

We spoke with several tax experts who tell us that people can expect smaller returns this year, or they could even owe more than they have in recent years.

That’s because tax codes have gone back to their pre-pandemic form, shrinking returns for many people. Neville Stein, who is a certified public accountant, says that this year his firm has also seen an influx of people filing through online services, like TurboTax, instead of going to an in-person tax preparer.

No matter which way you file, however, you must have it done by midnight. Otherwise, you can expect to pay a penalty on top of what you might already owe.

If you haven’t even gotten started yet, Stein says filing an extension is your best option.

“If you file late, the fine is 5 percent of what you owe. But if you pay late, it’s only point five percent, half a percent, of what you owe. So if you owed 1,000 dollars on your taxes, and you file late, that’s gonna be 50 dollars. If you pay late, that’s only a tenth of that - it’s only five dollars. So it’s really, really important to get that extension in,” Stein said.

Once you file an extension, you have until Oct. 16 to get your paperwork filed, which is another six months.

