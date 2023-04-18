Tuesday marks Holocaust Remembrance Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday, the Jewish Community marks Holocaust Remembrance Day, honoring the memory of the estimated six million Jews who lost their lives in the genocide.

The day will be full of remembrance events, meant to commemorate those that died and keep the memory of what happened to Jewish people during World War II, alive.

At 9 a.m., community members are going to take 15-minute shifts in the lobby of the Jewish Educational Alliance on Abercorn Street, where they’ll read the names of the more than 1 million Jewish children that died in the Holocaust.

Then, at 6:30 p.m., the Yam HaShoah Commemoration will feature benedictions from local rabbis and a memorial candle lighting.

The families of 19 Holocaust survivors that moved to Savannah after the war will also be honored.

There will also be several guest speakers, including an international cantor and the creator of a featured docu-series.

Michelle Allan, the program director at the Savannah Jewish Federation, says that remembering the Holocaust is especially important with anti-Semitism on the rise.

“It’s really important that we create a culture of empathy and respect and tolerance and to encourage those who have the ability to use their voice, to speak up for injustice, that they do so. It’s important to remember because, we’re unfortunately, losing those people that are able to tell their stories on their own,” Allan said.

Area students had the opportunity to submit work to the Sherry Dolgoff Holocaust Art and Writing Contest, which is now named for a Jewish community member who passed away last year.

Contest winners will be recognized during the program. People of all faiths and backgrounds are welcome to attend.

