Woman arrested after stabbing in Vidalia

By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman was arrested after stabbing a 21-year-old multiple times April 15.

Jami Davis, 20, was taken into custody at Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office April 17.

Davis is being charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Knife/ sharp Object during Commission of a Crime.

This case if still under investigation.

If you have any information please contact- Investigative Services at 912-537-4123 or the Georgia bureau of Investigations at 478-374-6988.

Tips- 1800-597-8477.

