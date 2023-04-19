Sky Cams
Beaufort Air Show happening this weekend at Marine Corps Air Station

Beaufort Air Show
Beaufort Air Show(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - Beaufort is getting ready for the return of its air show.

It’s taking place this Saturday and Sunday at the Marine Corps Air Station.

There are a ton of events happening through out the weekend. That includes the U.S. Navy Blue Angels taking flight.

Ahead of the event, two local educators got the chance of a lifetime today to be a passenger in one of their jets. That includes the principal of Robert Smalls Academy Bradley Tarrance.

He says this was a very special experience and he was honored to be apart of it.

“It was really neat being able to be up there and then when we went zero gravity and I kind of floated around in the cockpit That was probably the most unique experience doing some of the twists and turns as well was really unique. We did get up to 7 g’s so I can brag about that, tell all my friends and family,” said Tarrance.

You can catch the blue angels at 3:00 p.m Saturday and Sunday.

General admission for the air show is free! You can bring your own blankets and chairs.

For a full schedule, click here.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

