Chatham Co. woman applying for liquor license pleads guilty to charges connected to drug trafficking

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County woman who was fighting to get a liquor license for a new business in Savannah has pleaded guilty to federal charges in connection to drug trafficking.

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia says 55-year-old Jaqueline Somesso faces a statutory sentence of up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges including misprision of a felony and bank fraud.

WTOC reported in March that Savannah City Council voted on a liquor license for Somesso for the establishment “Sloppee Toppee.”

Council tied on the vote, which neither approved nor denied the liquor license.

