Chatham Co. woman applying for liquor license pleads guilty to charges connected to drug trafficking
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County woman who was fighting to get a liquor license for a new business in Savannah has pleaded guilty to federal charges in connection to drug trafficking.
The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia says 55-year-old Jaqueline Somesso faces a statutory sentence of up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges including misprision of a felony and bank fraud.
WTOC reported in March that Savannah City Council voted on a liquor license for Somesso for the establishment “Sloppee Toppee.”
Council tied on the vote, which neither approved nor denied the liquor license.
