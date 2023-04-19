Comcast customers dealing with internet outage in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Comcast customers in Hinesville are dealing with an internet outage that started Tuesday evening.

According to Comcast, a fiber line was accidentally cut near the city.

Below is the full statement provided to WTOC by Comcast:

“A contractor performing work for Comcast accidentally cut a fiber line near Hinesville, Ga. The team has been working around the clock to restore services. While some services for customers have been restored, we expect to be fully complete in the early afternoon timeframe.”

