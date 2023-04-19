Sky Cams
Cool morning, warm & sunny afternoon!

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:34 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s cool this morning, but a bit warmer than yesterday. Temperatures are starting out in the upper 40s for inland areas, with more 50s around at daybreak.

Warmer weather builds in through the end of the week, with highs in the mid 80s on Wednesday and Thursday. Morning lows will return near 60 degrees on Thursday and hold there through the weekend, with highs in the low to mid 80s.

We will remain dry this week, until a front approaches this weekend.

A slight chance of rain moves in on Saturday as our next front moves into the region. Highs looks to be in the 80s Saturday and 70s Sunday, but that will depend on how quickly this front moves though. Overall, we have a quiet week ahead thanks to high pressure behind the cold front.

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Andrew's Tuesday AM forecast 4.18