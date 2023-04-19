Sky Cams
Four displaced following fire in Midway
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - A family of four has been displaced after a fire Wednesday.

This fire happened in the 400 block of Dave Williams Road around 9:30 a.m.

Liberty County Firefighters say when they got to the scene, flames were coming from the back of the home.

They also say the inside was damaged.

A dog was later found inside and is okay.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

