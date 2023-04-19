‘My biggest issue is the traffic’: Georgia State Patrol assisting Tybee Island police during Orange Crush

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Orange Crush is making it’s full-scale return on Tybee Island this weekend meaning hundreds of college students and young tourist across the south will be on the island.

Despite the event being unpermitted, City of Tybee officials and police are preparing for the crowds.

Georgia State Patrol Troopers say they will be helping out the Tybee Police Department with traffic control while Tybee police will handle any people-to-people situations.

Chatham County Police says they have not been asked to help out but will monitor Highway 80 incase of any accidents.

City of Tybee assistant manager Michelle Owens says they are aware of an unpermitted event that may occur from April 21st to 23rd. She says they are preparing this weekend with the same level of traffic controls and staff resources that they have available for all large events and busy weekends.

She says they will have an all hands on deck approach on Saturday and Sunday from public works officials, police, code enforcement police and fire rescue. Left turns will not be allowed on 15th Street on Butler Avenue or Tybrisa from Butler Avenue.

Owner of the Sandbar Jennifer Knox has welcomed Orange Crush visitors for nine years. While she’s looking forward to the boost in business, she’s not looking forward to the traffic and encourages everyone to take their time.

“My biggest issue is the traffic. It’s just a lot of people trying to get on the small island so but last weekend was crazy. So, one way on the island, one way off. Everyone needs to just be patient and we’ve got the code enforcers this year,” said Knox.

And just a paint a picture of crowded it’s expected to be down here, several hotels say majority of their rooms are booked for the weekend and are expecting to be booked up fully by the beginning of festivities.

