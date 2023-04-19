Sky Cams
Next Books to Kids drive is this Friday on Whitemarsh Island

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC, in partnership with the Ken Nugent law firm, is collecting books for kids in 2023.

The books will be primarily for grades K-3 and will be donated to students in the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System.

On Friday, April 21, WTOC will be at the Walmart on Whitemarsh Island collecting books. We will be outside the store from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

